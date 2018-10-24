US Treasury yields tick lower ahead of data, Fed speeches

U.S. government debt prices ticked higher Wednesday ahead of a raft of fresh economic data and speeches from Federal Reserve members.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 3.136 percent at 4:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.343 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

A general risk-off move in global stock markets has seen investors move into the relative safety of government bonds and precious metals like gold. U.S. stock index futures indicated a weak start to the trading day Wednesday, with Dow futures pointing to triple-digit losses.

Investors are keeping an eye on a number of data points expected on Wednesday morning. At 7 a.m. ET, MBA mortgage applications are expected, followed by the FHFA House Price Index at 9 a.m. ET, a PMI composite flash at 9:45 a.m. ET, new home sales numbers at 10 a.m. ET and the Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET.

There are also a number of Fed speeches scheduled for Wednesday. At 10 a.m. ET, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in an armchair discussion at the LSU Energy Summit 2018 at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. This is followed by a presentation by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard at 11:30 a.m. ET on "The U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" at the Adam Smith Panmure House Lecture in Edinburgh.

Other Fed speakers through the day include Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester at 12:30 p.m. ET and U.S. Federal Reserve Bank Governor Lael Brainard at 7 p.m. ET.

On the auctions front, a five-year note auction worth $39 billion is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.