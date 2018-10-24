Politics

Watch: Trump signs opioid bill as feds investigate explosives sent to prominent Democrats and CNN

President Donald Trump is expected to address a series of suspicious packages addressed to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and others Wednesday, during at a bill signing event for legislation intended to combat the opioid crisis.

The Secret Service said that "potential explosive devices" addressed to former President Obama and former Secretary of State Clinton had been intercepted. Hours later, New York police evacuated the Time Warner Center to investigate another suspicious package reportedly addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.

Media reports also said the office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, was evacuated after a suspicious package was found.

Vice President Mike Pence condemned the "attempted attacks," to which Trump tweeted, "I agree wholeheartedly!"

The bipartisan opioid legislation will dedicate more resources to fight the ongoing drug crisis.

