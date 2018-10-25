Amazon to report third-quarter earnings after the bell

Amazon is reporting its third-quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell.

Wall Street expects another huge jump in Amazon's profits, despite heavy investments ahead of the holiday season. Amazon typically spends the most in the third quarter to prepare for the all-important holiday shopping period.

Here are the most important numbers:

EPS: $3.14 estimated, according to Refinitiv

$3.14 estimated, according to Refinitiv Revenue: $57.10 billion estimated, according to Refinitiv

$57.10 billion estimated, according to Refinitiv AWS revenue: $6.7 billion estimated, according to FactSet

The widening profits are largely driven by the growth of Amazon's high-margin businesses, including its cloud, advertising and third-party seller services. Investors will keep a close eye on how those business units performed in the third quarter.

"Focus will likely remain on the strength of Amazon's high margin business lines that are now driving robust margin expansion," Evercore analyst Anthony DiClemente wrote in a note published earlier this month.

Amazon's quarterly report comes amid a broader market sell-off that saw other tech stocks get hammered in recent weeks. Amazon stock is up roughly 49 percent this year.