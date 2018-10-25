Asia Markets

Japanese stocks fall more than 3 percent following Wall Street sell-off 

  • Shares in Australia tumbled in morning trade, with major banking and mining stocks selling off.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, major stock indexes sold off and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 erased their gains for the year while the Nasdaq Composite entered correction territory.

Stocks in Asia tumbled in morning trade following a plunge on Wall Street overnight.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 3.34 percent minutes after the open. The Topix index fell by 2.88 percent.

In South Korea, the Kospi entered bear market territory as it fell by 2.01 percent with shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both declining by more than 2.5 percent despite reporting better than expected earnings for the third quarter of 2018.

The ASX 200 fell by 1.87 percent in the morning, with all sectors declining. The energy subindex lost 2.14 percent while the heavily weighted financial sector was down 1.84 percent.

Major banking stocks were down, with shares of ANZ falling 1.81 percent, Commonwealth Bank down 1.53 percent, Westpac off by 1.7 percent and the National Australia Bank down 1.79 percent.

Mining shares were also down, with Rio Tinto losing 2.9 percent, Fortescue off by 4.02 percent and BHP falling 2.78 percent.

Dow erases gains for 2018

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 608.01 points at 24,583.42 and erased all of its gains for 2018. The S&P 500 fell by 3.1 percent to close at 2,656.10 and also turned negative for the year. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.4 percent to 7,108.40 — entering correction territory.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), widely regarded as the best gauge of fear in the market, surged more than 21 percent to 25.23. The index is up more than 100 percent this month.

Experts have pointed to several factors that affected market sentiment in recent weeks. They include some earnings disappointment, a growing conflict over budget spending between Italy and the European Union, international criticism leveled at oil power Saudi Arabia over the killing of a dissident journalist and worries that global growth is losing steam.

Adding to that list of concerns is the continued uncertainty around the U.S.-China trade war, which some investors fear could dent 2019 profits.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.434 following a rally from below the 96.0 mark yesterday.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe haven currency, was at 112.01 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 112.6 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was at $0.7063 after slipping from the 0.71 handle yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Reuters contributed to this report.

