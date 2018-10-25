Japanese stocks fall more than 3 percent following Wall Street sell-off 

Stocks in Asia tumbled in morning trade following a plunge on Wall Street overnight.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 3.34 percent minutes after the open. The Topix index fell by 2.88 percent.

In South Korea, the Kospi entered bear market territory as it fell by 2.01 percent with shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both declining by more than 2.5 percent despite reporting better than expected earnings for the third quarter of 2018.

The ASX 200 fell by 1.87 percent in the morning, with all sectors declining. The energy subindex lost 2.14 percent while the heavily weighted financial sector was down 1.84 percent.

Major banking stocks were down, with shares of ANZ falling 1.81 percent, Commonwealth Bank down 1.53 percent, Westpac off by 1.7 percent and the National Australia Bank down 1.79 percent.

Mining shares were also down, with Rio Tinto losing 2.9 percent, Fortescue off by 4.02 percent and BHP falling 2.78 percent.