BT Group named Philip Jansen as chief executive officer on Thursday, to replace Gavin Patterson after its chairman said in June a new leader was needed to restructure Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider.

Jansen, who joins from U.S.-based payment processing firm Worldpay where he was co-chief executive, will be appointed to the board as an executive director on Jan. 1 and will take over from Patterson on Feb. 1.

Philip Jansen said in a statement: "In a competitive market we will need to be absolutely focused on our customers' needs and pursue the right technology investments to help grow the business. I'm excited to get to know all the people at BT and work together to take the business forward."

According to the same statement, Jansen will earn an annual salary of £1.1 million ($1.42 million) for the next five years, excluding bonus.