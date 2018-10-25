ECB keeps rates on hold but reaffirms stimulus exit plans 

The European Central Bank (ECB) took no action on Thursday, leaving its benchmark interest rates unchanged.

However, the ECB confirmed that its plan to end monetary easing by the end of the year remains on track.

"Regarding non-standard monetary policy measures, the Governing Council will continue to make net purchases under the asset purchase programme (APP) at the new monthly pace of 15 billion euros until the end of December 2018," the ECB said in a statement.

"The Governing Council anticipates that, subject to incoming data confirming the medium-term inflation outlook, net purchases will then end," the bank added.

The decision takes place as concerns mount over Italy's fiscal policies and their potential impact over the stability of the euro area.

The end of the ECB's massive crisis-era stimulus program could be a challenging moment for European bonds, given that the ECB will no longer be in the market purchasing sovereign paper and providing some sort of backstop. This could add further pressure, mainly on Italy, given the widespread concerns over its debt pile.