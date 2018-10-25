Here's what every major analyst had to say about Tesla's earnings: 'This quarter was different'

Three experts on the future of Tesla after Elon Musk settled with SEC 5:55 PM ET Mon, 1 Oct 2018 | 01:35

Tesla shares popped after the electric vehicle automaker reported a surprise third-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Tesla shares rose more than 10 percent in premarket trading as analysts put out bullish notes to investors on what CEO Elon Musk called an "incredibly historic quarter" for the company.

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Tesla, with many sounding more positive on Musk's ambitious company.

"This quarter was different,' stated Morgan Stanley. "The quality of cash flow was stronger than expected."

Some analysts still had their doubts about Tesla, however, pointing to this quarter as potentially a short term success.

"We question if this is not as good as it gets from a near-term upside surprise for shares," Goldman Sachs said in a note after the earnings.

Here's a wrap of all the major analysts on Tesla's results: