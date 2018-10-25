America's closest Asian allies are all pushing for stronger ties — with India

As Washington and Beijing fight out their trade war, Asia's most developed countries are trying to reduce their dependence on China — and turn toward India.

Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia — all close allies of the United States — are among the countries attempting to diversify their economies away from dependence on China, whose export-oriented industries are likely to be hurt by the trade war.

Many Asian countries produce goods that are assembled in China before being exported stateside, making the entire region's manufacturing chain vulnerable to U.S.-China trade tensions.