Airlines

American Airlines flight evacuated at Miami airport

  • An American Airlines flight was evacuated on Thursday following a "security concern," according to the Miami International Airport.
  • Miami-Dade police launched an investigation, tweeting that "all passengers have been contained."

An American Airlines flight was evacuated on Thursday following a "security concern," according to the Miami International Airport.

Passengers from American Airlines Flight 257, which was bound for Mexico City, were asked to leave the aircraft.

Police in Miami said they launched an investigation.

"All passengers have been contained and safety protocols have been set in place. Adjacent gates have been cleared," the Miami-Dade Police Department tweeted.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAL
---