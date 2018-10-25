American Airlines flight evacuated at Miami airport

An American Airlines flight was evacuated on Thursday following a "security concern," according to the Miami International Airport.
Passengers from American Airlines Flight 257, which was bound for Mexico City, were asked to leave the aircraft.
Miami Airport tweet: .@ MiamiDadePDis investigating a security concern related to @ AmericanAirflight #257 that was bound for Mexico City. The passengers on that flight have been evacuated from the aircraft.
Police in Miami said they launched an investigation.
"All passengers have been contained and safety protocols have been set in place. Adjacent gates have been cleared," the Miami-Dade Police Department tweeted.
Miami police tweet: # MDPDis investigating a security concern related to an @ AmericanAirflight. All passengers have been contained and safety protocols have been set in place. Adjacent gates have been cleared. More information to follow as it becomes available.