Airlines

Southwest shares tumble 7 percent after warning that higher costs are coming

  • Southwest shares were down more than 7 percent in premarket trading.
  • The Dallas-based carrier reported higher-than-expected profits, but warned about higher costs.
  • Southwest carries more passengers within the U.S. than any other airline.
RobertAlexander_Archives.jpg
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Shares of Southwest Airlines plunged more than 7 percent in premarket trading on Thursday after the Dallas-based airline warned investors that its costs are starting to go up, even though its had record third-quarter profit that topped Wall Street's expectations.

Southwest said it expects fuel costs to range $2.35 to $2.40 a gallon year next year, above its third-quarter fuel bill. It's also higher than what it originally thought it would be paying for fuel in the fourth quarter.

Even when stripping out fuel and some other expected costs, its operating expenses rose 7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier and that this could rise as much as 1 percent in the last three months of 2018, the company said.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
LUV
---