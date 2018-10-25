US Treasurys rise as investors shun stocks

The bid in Treasurys comes amid a general "risk-off" move in global stock markets. All major indexes saw dramatic drops Wednesday on earnings concerns, a sell-off in tech shares and data revealing new home sales have hit their lowest level in nearly two years.

The major U.S. stock indexes are all down sharply this month. European and Asian equities have also dropped sharply in October. Equity investors will be looking to corporate data during the biggest U.S. earnings day of the season, with at least 66 S&P 500 companies and two Dow components reporting.

Elsewhere in the economic space, jobless claims are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with durable goods and later pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET. The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index is also due at 11 a.m. ET.

Treasury auctions Wednesday saw the department sell $39 billion worth of five-year notes at a high yield of 2.977 percent. The bid-to-cover ratio, an indicator of demand, hit 2.3, its lowest since february 2017.

Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Advisory Group, noted the weak demand for Treasurys, writing in a note, "The U.S. Treasury needs to find some new friends because the number of those out there come auction time are becoming few and far between."