Watch: Trump outlines proposal to lower drug prices

President Donald Trump will outline his plans to lower drug prices on Thursday.

In his remarks at the Department of Health and Human Services, he is expected to detail efforts to cut Medicare drug prices to bring them closer in line with costs around the world, according to Politico. It would involve negotiating policies for some drugs administered directly by doctors, the outlet reported.

As a candidate, Trump proposed sweeping changes to lower drug prices. It included a plan to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies, which Democrats cheered. However, Trump has not followed through on that pledge in office.

The timing of the president's drug price announcement Thursday raised questions. It comes only 12 days before November's midterm elections, when Republicans aim to defend a House majority amid an onslaught of Democratic attacks over health care. Democrats have focused in particular on affordability and GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.