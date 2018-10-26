Where Dunkin' went wrong in India

Dunkin' Brands has become synonymous with breakfast pretty much everywhere, with more than 12,600 restaurants in 46 countries. In the United States, Dunkin' has seen a steady revenue growth over the last few years. But in India? The chain is struggling there.

Dunkin' granted exclusive franchising right to Jubilant FoodWorks in 2012. In a statement to CNBC, Dunkin' Brands said it finds it important to include core Dunkin' products alongside more regional menu items to cater to local tastes.

As Dunkin' tried to get the formula right in India, it focused on products like burgers that strayed away from the doughnuts and coffee it's long been known for. Even in the U.S., the chain has played with its menu and is now rebranding itself as just Dunkin'.

Despite efforts to cater the menu to Indian tastebuds, the franchisee has now closed more than half of Dunkin' stores in less than two years.

Jubilant FoodWorks cited a lack of profitability and operational inefficiencies. Dunkin' did not comment on its store closures in India.

Watch the video above to see what went wrong for Dunkin' in India.