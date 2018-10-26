General Motors pushes for National Zero Emissions Program

Alongside environmental considerations, GM's national program would aim to "preserve U.S. industrial leadership for years to come."

The company said it anticipated that the program had the potential to place more than 7 million long-range electric vehicles on the road by 2030. If achieved, CO2 emissions could be reduced by 375 million tons between 2021 and 2030.

Modelled on California's Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Program, GM's proposal provides several framework recommendations, such as establishing annual zero emissions vehicle requirements. This would start at 7 percent in 2021 and rise by 2 percent each year, bringing the requirement to 25 percent by 2030.

The firm also recommended the introduction of requirements after 2025 that would make electric vehicle batteries commercially viable – proposing a cost of $70 per kilowatt hour and the development of sufficient infrastructure to support the use and manufacturing of the vehicles.

The establishment of a Zero Emissions Task Force was an additional recommendation, as well as developing electric vehicles in self-driving vehicle projects.

GM suggested that the program should be terminated when its 25 percent target was met, unless it was concluded that the battery cost or infrastructure targets were not practicable within the recommended timeframe.