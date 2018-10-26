Intel Capital, Meritech and Sapphire Ventures were among investors in a $100 million Series D financing round in DataRobot, a machine learning company based out of Boston. The startup has now raised $225 million to date.

A WeWork competitor called Knotel raised $60 million of fresh financing in a round led by Norwest Venture Partners. Founded in 2016, the company operates flexible work spaces in New York, San Francisco, London and Berlin. Unlike WeWork, which markets to individuals as well as businesses, Knotel sells enterprise services only. The funding brings Knotel's total capital raised to $160 million.