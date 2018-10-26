Watch: DOJ holds press conference on Cesar Sayoc, suspect in mail bomb probe

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to lead a press conference Friday about a suspect arrested in connection to a federal probe into a series of mail bombs addressed to prominent Democrats and other targets.

Sessions will be joined by FBI Director Christopher Wray, New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill and other law enforcement officials.

Suspicious packages with explosive devices were addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former national intelligence chief James Clapper, California Rep. Maxine Waters and former CIA Director John Brennan, among others.

The suspect, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr., was arrested Friday morning in Plantation, Florida, by federal authorities. NBC News reported that Sayoc, a registered Republican and avid fan of President Donald Trump, will face federal criminal charges.