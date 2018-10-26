What to do with your 401(k) as the market gyrates

The markets are poised to cap off a rocky week on Wall Street with, yes, more volatility.

So, should you turn everything in your 401(k) retirement plan into cash ?

Financial advisors have one message for you: Don't panic.

That holds true even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has had three-digit swings throughout the week. The stock market index plummeted more than 500 points at one point on Friday.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index dropped as much as 2.2 percent and flirted with correction territory.