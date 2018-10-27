Tech Guide

How to turn on Alexa's whisper mode so your Amazon Echo doesn't wake up the whole house

  • The Amazon Echo has a new whisper mode for Alexa.
  • When it's active, Alexa will respond quietly if you whisper to it.
  • It's convenient if you're in a room where people are sleeping, or if you want to have a private chat with the machine.
Amazon recently rolled out an update to its Alexa voice assistant that lets you turn on a new "whisper mode." When it's active, you can whisper to an Amazon Echo so that Alexa quietly answers you.

It's convenient if you use Alexa in a bedroom and don't want to wake up your partner at night, or even if you have a question to ask while in the living room but would prefer if the whole house didn't hear the response.

Here's how to turn on Alexa's whisper mode:

  • Open the Alexa app on your Android phone or iPhone.
  • Tap the menu button on the top left of the app.
  • Select "Settings."
  • Tap "Alexa Account" at the top of the screen.
  • Choose "Alexa Voice Responses."
  • Enable the "Whispered Responses" mode.

When you're done, it should look like this:

For now, the feature only works on Amazon Echo devices that are set to respond in English. When you whisper to Alexa, it should whisper back. Keep in mind this works best when you're in close proximity to the device.

