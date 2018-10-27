How to turn on Alexa's whisper mode so your Amazon Echo doesn't wake up the whole house

Here's a first look at Amazon's new microwave, Echo Auto and Alexa Hunches 6:19 PM ET Thu, 20 Sept 2018 | 02:25

Amazon recently rolled out an update to its Alexa voice assistant that lets you turn on a new "whisper mode." When it's active, you can whisper to an Amazon Echo so that Alexa quietly answers you.

It's convenient if you use Alexa in a bedroom and don't want to wake up your partner at night, or even if you have a question to ask while in the living room but would prefer if the whole house didn't hear the response.

Here's how to turn on Alexa's whisper mode:

Open the Alexa app on your Android phone or iPhone.

Tap the menu button on the top left of the app.

Select "Settings."

Tap "Alexa Account" at the top of the screen.

Choose "Alexa Voice Responses."

Enable the "Whispered Responses" mode.

When you're done, it should look like this: