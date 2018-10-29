Accused mail bomber Cesar Sayoc had list of more than 100 other potential targets: WNBC

Cesar Sayoc, the man accused of mailing more than a dozen pipe bombs to leading Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump, was eyeing more than 100 other people as potential targets, WNBC reported Monday.

Sayoc's list of people that he was researching included many political figures, but some were journalists and entertainers, officials told NBC.

A review of electronic devices seized from Sayoc suggest he did similar research on the people to whom he is accused of sending mail bombs.

Law enforcement authorities will visit the people on Sayoc's list and alert them.

The FBI believes it has an obligation to warn anyone who may have been a potential target, particularly since it is not known how many as-yet-undelivered pipe bombs still could be working their way through the postal system.

Earlier Monday, a new suspicious package was discovered at CNN's facility in Atlanta. Sayoc allegedly sent pipe bombs in care of the news network's New York office to two of his intended targets.

Sayoc, 56, is due to make his first court appearance in the case Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Miami.

The former stripper, who has a lengthy criminal record, was arrested in Florida on Friday on federal charges related to the mail bomb spree that began just four days earlier.

The intended recipients of the bombs included former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, former Attorney General Eric Holder, actor Robert De Niro, former U.S. intelligence officials John Brennan and James Clapper, billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.