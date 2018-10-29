Asia Markets

Australia stocks trade up while futures point to gains in Japan

  • Stocks in Australia saw gains in the morning.
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and its junior coalition partners ceded large percentages during an important regional election, at a time of political uncertainty in Europe.
  • Meanwhile, Brazil elected far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro as its next president.

Stocks in Australia rose Monday morning, with the benchmark ASX 200 higher by 0.85 percent and most sectors trading up. The energy subindex added 0.83 percent while the heavily weighted financial sector rose 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,350 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,230. The benchmark index last closed at 21,184.60.

Political uncertainty in Germany and Brazil

Investors will likely follow the latest geopolitical developments around the world.

In Brazil, far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro was declared the next president of Latin America's biggest country. Reports said that with 96 percent of ballots counted, Bolsonaro has 55.5 percent of the votes.

Bolsonaro pledged to reform government finances and reorient diplomatic relations in his first public comments on Sunday after winning the polarizing run-off vote, according to reports. Still, many Brazilians are concerned that he might curtail civil liberties, trample on human rights and muzzle freedom of speech.

Meanwhile in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partners gave her conservative Christian Democrats until next year to deliver more policy results, threatening to end their alliance if there is no improvement. Both parties suffered in a regional election on Sunday.

The euro traded at $1.1396 on Monday morning during Asian hours, easing from an earlier high of $1.1412.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.399 as of 7:33 a.m. HK/SIN, after seeing highs above 96.8 last week.

The Japanese yen was at 111.9 against the dollar, after strengthening from levels above 112.8 last week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7096, after seeing lows around the 0.702 handle in the previous session.

— CNBC's Sam Meredith, Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

