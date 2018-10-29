CNBC ARRIVES AT NASDAQ DUBAI

Dubai, Monday 29th October 2018 – CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, today unveiled its new studios at the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

CNBC will use the state-of-the-art facility, based within Nasdaq Dubai's Market Site, to deliver a deeper focus on the Middle East business story and further enhance its editorial presence across the region.

Earlier this year, CNBC opened its Middle East Headquarters in Abu Dhabi and has since broadcast Capital Connection from the facility, fronted by Hadley Gamble and Nancy Hungerford.

As of today, television output from CNBC's Dubai studio will feed into Capital Connection and across CNBC's headquarters around the world. Spearheading coverage from the new studio will be the network's newly appointed Dubai Correspondent, Dan Murphy, who relocates from the CNBC's Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, where he regularly fronted CNBC's business day programming.

Speaking earlier today, Dan Murphy, Dubai Correspondent at CNBC International, said: "We're going to be at the epicentre of Dubai's business community telling the dynamic Middle East business story to our global audience."

CNBC also announced it has appointed a number of production, technical operations and digital roles at the new Dubai studios.

KC Sullivan, President and Managing Director at CNBC International, said: "Our Dubai bureau will give further bandwidth to our Headquarters in Abu Dhabi and provide us with the opportunity to enhance our coverage from the region."

ENDS

For more information contact:

Lee Thompson, Head of Communications, CNBC

Lee.Thompson@CNBC.com / +44 (0)7880 088314

Images to accompany the release can be found here.

About CNBC:

CNBC is the leading global broadcaster of live business and financial news and information, reporting directly from the major financial markets around the globe with regional headquarters Singapore, Abu Dhabi, London and New York. The TV channel is available in more than 410 million homes worldwide.

CNBC.com is the preeminent financial news source on the web, featuring an unprecedented amount of video, real-time market analysis, web-exclusive live video and analytical financial tools.

CNBC is a division of NBCUniversal. For more information, visit www.cnbc.com.