Banks

Fed reportedly ready to change more banking regulations

  • The Fed is expected this week to vote on banking standards that would change the way big banks are regulated, according to a Dow Jones report.
  • Banks would be divided into categories based on risk factors including size, international activity, off-balance sheet exposures and levels of short-term funding.
The U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
The Federal Reserve is expected this week to vote on standards that would change the way big banks are regulated, according to a Dow Jones report.

Under the plan, banks would be divided into categories based on risk factors including size, international activity, off-balance sheet exposures and levels of short-term funding.

In addition, the rules would change the asset thresholds for certain levels of risk scrutiny. The levels would rise to $700 billion assets from $250 billion and $75 billion in cross-border activity from $10 billion, according to the report.

The moves are expected to be voted on Wednesday and come as Congress looks to loosing the reins on banking regulation following the post-financial crisis reforms.

Fed officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.