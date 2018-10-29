Fed reportedly ready to change more banking regulations

The Federal Reserve is expected this week to vote on standards that would change the way big banks are regulated, according to a Dow Jones report.

Under the plan, banks would be divided into categories based on risk factors including size, international activity, off-balance sheet exposures and levels of short-term funding.

In addition, the rules would change the asset thresholds for certain levels of risk scrutiny. The levels would rise to $700 billion assets from $250 billion and $75 billion in cross-border activity from $10 billion, according to the report.

The moves are expected to be voted on Wednesday and come as Congress looks to loosing the reins on banking regulation following the post-financial crisis reforms.

Fed officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.