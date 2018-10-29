Interaxon, a Canadian venture-backed start-up, set out with a goal to make devices for users to move objects with their minds.

After that didn't work out, the team of engineers and scientists shifted focus to something a little less ambitious that would still be enticing for millions of people.

Enter meditation, which is getting more popular as people look for ways to combat their stressful lifestyles and stay healthy.

The company, which is backed by almost $30 million in venture capital, created a consumer wearable, called Muse, that measures the brain's electrical rhythms and provides real-time feedback to help users' meditate. The company refers to the system as a "personal meditation assistant."

On Tuesday, the Muse got an upgrade. The device now tracks a wider range of health signals, including heart rate and body movement, and it includes more educational content and a dashboard for users to track progress, among other features. It calls that new product "Muse 2" (available for $249).

The company's original device took more than a decade to produce, and it was released to the public in 2014. Since then, Interaxon says it has sold more of these brain-sensing devices than "any other system in history," and it has "hundreds of thousands" of users.

A few weeks before the launch, we invited the Muse founders to pop by CNBC office this month. As a lapsed meditator, I was curious to give the new device a try: