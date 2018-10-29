Spain promises to cut deficit despite a 22% jump in minimum wage, economy minister says  

Madrid will bring down its public deficit in 2019 despite ongoing concerns that the minority government will implement some populist measures, the economy minister told CNBC on Monday.

The European Commission sent a letter to Spain, earlier this month, warning that the structural deficit reduction planned for 2019 was 0.25 percent below what the country had previously agreed to.

However, Nadia Calviño, Spain's economy minister, told CNBC Monday that the government remains committed to reducing public deficit.

"We have not reduced the ambition in terms of reduction of the public deficit," Calviño told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe".

"This year, the expectation was to have 2.2 percent (public deficit), but actually when we took office in June, we did an internal study and we realize that we are going to be close to 2.7 percent. So our ambition is to decrease deficit between this year and next year by 0.9 points," she said.