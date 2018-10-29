Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest move premarket: IBM, RHT, HSBC, BLMN, FDC & more

Wall Street set for a slightly higher open   

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

IBM – IBM is buying Linux software distributor Red Hat for about $33 billion in cash, or $190 per share, in its biggest ever acquisition. That represents a nearly 63 percent premium over Red Hat's Friday closing price of $116.68.

HSBC – HSBC reported profit of $5.9 billion for the third quarter, higher than the $5.6 billion that analysts were expecting. Europe's biggest bank saw its bottom line benefit from stronger business in Asia, as well as cost controls.

Bloomin' Brands – The restaurant chain reported adjusted quarterly profit of 10 cents per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. Revenue was in line with expectations. The parent of Outback Steakhouse and other restaurant chains saw comparable sales rise 2.9 percent, and it raised its full-year forecast.

First Data – The payment processing company fell 2 cents a share short of Street forecasts, with revenue above forecasts. First Data cut its full-year earnings forecast, due to the negative impact of currency fluctuations.

Booz Allen Hamilton – The technology consulting firm reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share, 9 cents a share above Street forecasts. Booz Allen's revenue fell slightly short of estimates, however, but the company raised its full-year earnings forecast above current analysts' estimates.

General Electric – GE shareholders are bracing for a dividend cut or suspension when GE reports quarterly earnings Tuesday morning, according to analysts who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said investors would actually take that as a good sign in that it would help GE conserve cash and use it to fix its businesses.

Denbury Resources – Denbury is buying fellow oil and gas producer Penn Virginia in a cash-and-stock deal worth $1.7 billion, including debt.

Tesla – Tesla shareholder Baillie Gifford & Co. said it would be willing to inject more cash into the automaker, according to a partner in the investment firm quoted by the Times of London. Baillie Gifford is the third largest Tesla shareholder with a 7.72 percent stake.

Ford Motor – Ford was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs, which also increased its price target on the automaker's shares to $12 from $9. Goldman said Ford would see an earnings trough in 2019, followed by improvement based on refreshments in the product line as well as cost improvements.

Apple – Apple is $7 billion behind in its royalty payments to Qualcomm, according to the chipmaker. Qualcomm made its claim in a court hearing on Friday, the latest in a series of legal actions between the two companies. Separately, Jefferies initiated coverage of Apple with a "buy" rating, saying the iPhone will serve as the foundation for "massive" recurring services revenue.

Ralph Lauren – Ralph Lauren was rated "buy" in new coverage at Deutsche Bank, which said the apparel maker is in the early stages of a brand turnaround with an improvement in profitability already apparent.

Electronic Arts – Electronic Arts was downgraded to "sector weight" from "overweight" at KeyBanc, citing diminished confidence in the videogame maker's product pipeline and the expectation of downward revisions in earnings estimates.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
PVAC
---
EA
---
RL
---
QCOM
---
AAPL
---
F
---
TSLA
---
DNR
---
GE
---
BAH
---
FDC
---
BLMN
---
HSBA
---
RHT
---
IBM
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...