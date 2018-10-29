Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Akamai, Cognex and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Akamai Technologies shares rose more than 4 percent in after-hours trading following a quarterly earnings report that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. The Massachusetts-based technology company reported earnings of 94 cents per share, while analysts expected 83 cents per share. Akamai reported $670 million in revenue, compared to the $664 million analysts estimated.

Cognex shares plunged as much as 10 percent in after-hours trading despite reporting third-quarter earnings numbers that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of 39 cents per share compared to the 37 cents per share analysts expected. The company reported $232 million in revenue for the quarter, while analysts estimated $227 million.

Cognex gave weak guidance for the fourth quarter, however, saying that it expects revenues between $180 million and $190 million, while the Street was expecting $200 million. The company cited lower spending by Chinese customers as the reason for its forecast.

Texas Roadhouse stock dropped more than 11 percent in the extended session after the company missed quarterly earnings estimates. The restaurant chain reported earnings of 40 cents per share for the third quarter, while Wall Street expected 54 cents per share. Revenue slightly beat expectations, with Texas Roadhouse reporting $595 million in revenue compared to the $594 million analysts estimated.

The company said that higher labor costs are continuing to affect restaurant performance.

Chegg shares rose more than 8 percent in after-hours trading following the release of the company's third-quarter earnings report. The textbook rental company reported a loss of 12 cents per share, according to Reuters. The company reported $74 million in revenue for the third quarter, while analysts had expected $69 million, according to Reuters.

The company also gave strong revenue guidance for 2018 overall. Chegg said it expects revenue between $315 million and $318 million for the full year, higher than the $310 million analysts expected, according to Reuters.