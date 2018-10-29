THE BOSS IS BACK! CNBC'S 'THE PROFIT' RETURNS FOR SEASON 6 ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4 AT 10PM ET/PT 

Marcus Lemonis Continues His Mission to Help Others Achieve the American Dream

Plus, Catch a Special 'Inside Look' at a Past Episode with Lessons Learned and Behind-the Scenes Secrets at 9PM ET/PT

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — October 29, 2018 — CNBC's hit series "The Profit" returns for its sixth season on Tuesday, December 4 at 10 PM ET/PT. Over the course of the series, serial entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis has invested $75 million of his own money helping small business owners save and grow their companies – and now he's ready to put even more on the line. This season, the 2018 Critic's Choice Awards-nominated series features 12 all-new hours, including a "sequel" of sorts to one of the show's most explosive episodes – The Casery, from Season 5.

The small businesses featured this season include (*alphabetical order; air dates to be announced):

· Ben's Garden - Brooklyn, NY

· Everkin – Los Angeles, CA

· Feat Socks - Venice, CA

· Lyles BBQ - Lexington, KY

· NYC Bagel Deli - Chicago, IL

· Queork - New Orleans, LA

· Santa's Toys - Santa Claus, IN

· Smithfly Designs - Troy, OH

· Snowdays NYC - New York, NY

Using his famous "3 P's" principle – People, Process, Product – Marcus digs deep into every aspect of the business and carefully evaluates each employee. Whether the problem is poor leadership or financial mismanagement, it doesn't take long for him to figure out what the company is doing wrong and establish a plan for success. And that plan will work… as long as everyone is on board.

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each episode, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.

"The Profit" is produced for CNBC by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola serving as executive producer. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

To learn more about "The Profit," visit: theprofit.cnbc.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheProfitCNBC/ and follow us on Twitter: @TheProfitCNBC #TheProfit, and Instagram: @TheProfitCNBC.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information 410 million homes worldwide, including more than 90 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 52 million multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products, offering CNBC content to a variety of platforms such as: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About Machete Productions:

Founded in 2011, Machete Productions is the brainchild of Emmy-nominated Executive Producer Amber Mazzola. Since its formation, Amber and Machete have produced the first unscripted series under the CNBC prime banner, "Treasure Detectives," and then went on to produce The Profit, the #1 original series on CNBC now in its sixth season as well as CNBC's "Back in the Game." Machete also produces the hit series WAGs: LA, Miami and Atlanta for sister network E! As well as a WAGs spinoff, untitled Nat & Liv Project.