Three options strategies for the week: Oct 29

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Mike Khouw and Carter Worth recommend a call spread risk reversal in Apple
Dan Nathan recommends a call calendar in Facebook
Mike Khouw recommends a put spread in the S&P 500 ETF
Trader disclosure: Mike Khouw is long S&P, HAL. Bearish on TSLA. Dan Nathan is long XLF Dec put spread. Long SMH Nov put spread. Long QQQ Nov put spread. Long INTC nov call spread. Long EA Nov risk reversal. Long Box Jan risk reversal.