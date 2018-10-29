Three options strategies for the week: Oct 29

The Final Call: AAPL & FB
The Final Call: AAPL & FB   

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth recommend a call spread risk reversal in Apple

Dan Nathan recommends a call calendar in Facebook

Mike Khouw recommends a put spread in the S&P 500 ETF

Trader disclosure: Mike Khouw is long S&P, HAL. Bearish on TSLA. Dan Nathan is long XLF Dec put spread. Long SMH Nov put spread. Long QQQ Nov put spread. Long INTC nov call spread. Long EA Nov risk reversal. Long Box Jan risk reversal.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
SPY
---
FB
---
TSLA
---
TOL
---
MS
---
FXI
---
TWTR
---
IBB
---
XLF
---
AAPL
---
  • Melissa Lee
    Melissa Lee

    Melissa Lee is the host of CNBC's “Fast Money” and “Options Action.”

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Options Action

Insight directly from the members of our Options Action panel
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Showtimes


Fridays, 5:30p ET

Saturday, 6a ET

Sunday, 6a ET

Sponsored Related Links

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...