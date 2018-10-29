What we know about the UK budget and what to watch for

The U.K. Finance Minister Philip Hammond is getting ready to present his latest parliament, hoping that fellow lawmakers will approve his plan to balance Britain's books.

The budget, to be presented at 3:30 p.m. London time on Monday, is the government's annual statement about what taxes it plans to impose as well as what it plans to spend public money on. It also provides an update on the state on the nation's finances.

As is typical in recent years, some of the announcements are pre-released to media and we already know some of the policies that Hammond will confirm. CNBC looks at what we already know ahead of the budget announcement and what to expect from Hammond on Monday afternoon.