Apple unveils its new MacBook Air, Mac mini

  Apple is holding its latest product event held in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
  The announcement follows Apple's big September event where it unveiled new iPhones and a new Apple Watch.
Apple announces the redesigned MacBook Air at an event in Brooklyn.
Apple
Apple announces the redesigned MacBook Air at an event in Brooklyn.

Apple unveiled its last Mac computers at an event in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The latest model comes with a 13.3-inch, edge-to-edge retina display, Apple said during the announcement. It comes with Touch ID, allowing users to unlock the device with the scan of a fingerprint. The sensor sits in the keyboard and allows touch-based Apple Pay. The new MacBook Air starts at $1,199 and will be available Nov. 7.

Apple revamped the keyboard and track pad, too. The computer also ships with upgraded microphones and better audio.

The new MacBook Air offers up to 16GB of storage — double the memory capacity of its predecessor, Apple said.

Apple has made the computer lighter and reduced its overall volume by 17 percent, the company said. Every new MacBook Air is made entirely from recycled aluminum, the company said.

Apple shows off new MacBook Air in Brooklyn.
Apple
Apple shows off new MacBook Air in Brooklyn.

Apple also introduced a new Mac mini.

The smaller model comes with up to 64GB of memory and works five times faster than its predecessor, Apple said.

Tuesday's announcements follows Apple's introduction of a new standard 9.7-inch iPad earlier this year, which now supports the Apple Pencil stylus, and Apple's big September event where it unveiled new iPhones and a new Apple Watch.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

