Apple unveils its new MacBook Air, Mac mini

Apple unveiled its last Mac computers at an event in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The latest model comes with a 13.3-inch, edge-to-edge retina display, Apple said during the announcement. It comes with Touch ID, allowing users to unlock the device with the scan of a fingerprint. The sensor sits in the keyboard and allows touch-based Apple Pay. The new MacBook Air starts at $1,199 and will be available Nov. 7.

Apple revamped the keyboard and track pad, too. The computer also ships with upgraded microphones and better audio.

The new MacBook Air offers up to 16GB of storage — double the memory capacity of its predecessor, Apple said.

Apple has made the computer lighter and reduced its overall volume by 17 percent, the company said. Every new MacBook Air is made entirely from recycled aluminum, the company said.