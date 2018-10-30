Apple's new iPads just took a major leap forward

Hands on with Apple's new iPad Pro with Face ID and an edge-to-edge display 29 Mins Ago | 01:10

Apple announced two new iPads during a press event in Brooklyn on Tuesday, including a new 11-inch iPad Pro and a 12.9-inch model. They're both completely redesigned and no longer have Home buttons.

But they're going to be a tough sell to people who just "need an iPad" and can save a bunch of money with Apple's regular $329 iPad, which was refreshed just a couple of months ago.

The new models sure look nice, though, and the new Pros represent a major leap forward for the iPad.

Sharp corners replaces the more rounded edges of earlier iPads. The display seems just as good as my year-old iPad Pro, but I love that it runs from the top to bottom, which makes it easy to just pick up the iPad without worrying if you're holding it upside down or not.