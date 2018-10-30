With just a week until Election Day, billionaire Democrat George Soros is leaving the door open to making another major investment in the midterm campaign.

Top Soros advisor Michael Vachon didn't rule out another round of contributions when discussing whether Soros will continue to spend in the fight for control of Congress.

"George made his contributions early in the cycle," but "you never know," Vachon said in an email. He did not provide details about how much Soros may be looking to spend or which candidates may benefit.

Soros is one of the top donors in the 2018 election cycle, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

He has contributed $15 million to Democratic causes this year, including a $5 million donation to Priorities USA Action, a super PAC that backed Obama and Clinton when they each ran for president.

He is ranked fifth in donor contributions this year and ahead of him include the likes of Steyer, conservative shipping company executive Richard Uihlein and Republican billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

Democrats are favored to regain control of the House on Election Day. The party needs to flip at least 23 seats to do so. It faces a tougher road in the Senate, where the GOP is expected to keep or expand its slight majority.

Soros is apparently undeterred after a mail bomb was discovered last week in his mailbox at his home outside New York City. The bomb was intercepted before it could inflict any damage.

He was one of at least 14 prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump who had mail bombs mailed to them, including Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters and leading Democratic donor Tom Steyer.

Federal authorities charged Florida man Cesar Sayoc in the alleged bomb plot. The suspect reportedly had well over 100 potential targets.

The news that Soros could be on the verge of spending even more backing Democrats also comes as fellow billionaires Steyer and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg relentlessly pour money into the race.

Steyer is looking to invest $16 million into the final stretch of the midterms while Bloomberg put down just over $42 million in October.