BNP Paribas: Net income for Q3 comes in at 2.1 million euros vs. 1.97 million euros expected

BNP Paribas has reported stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter of the year.

The French lender announced a net income attributable to shareholders of 2.1 million euros ($2.39 million). Analysts were expecting a net income of 1.97 million euros for the third quarter of 2018, according to data firm Refinitiv.

In comparison, the French bank had reported a net income attributable to shareholders of 2.04 million euros in the third quarter of 2017.

In the previous quarter of this year, BNP Paribas cited "an unfavourable exchange rate effect" and a challenging market environment for banks as reasons preventing a stronger performance.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back again later for more.