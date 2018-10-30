Investors are zeroing in on a Chinese sector 'entirely not affected by the trade war'

The U.S.-China trade war is a major factor dominating global economic worries, but some investors think they've found a good bet beyond the headlines.

Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners, for example, is honing in on China's fast-growing education sector.

"We're seeing huge potential in education," King Lun Au, chief executive officer of Value Partners Group, said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The sector is still relatively underdeveloped, but things are changing fast: China, in September last year, changed its policy to start opening up the sector by allowing some schools to be run on a for-profit basis, Au said.

"And so that's a huge opportunity," he added.