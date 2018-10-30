Iberdrola inaugurates $1.59 billion offshore wind farm in Baltic Sea

Iberdrola has officially launched its 350 megawatt (MW) Wikinger offshore wind farm.



In a statement Monday, Iberdrola said that the facility was the first offshore wind farm to be "one hundred percent designed and operated" by a Spanish business. Iberdrola said it had invested more than 1.4 billion euros ($1.59 billion) in the plant.



The Wikinger site is situated off the north east-coast of the German island of Rugen, in the Baltic Sea. Its 5 MW Siemens Gamesa AD 5-135 turbines stand 165 meters tall, with their blades measuring 67 meters in length.



Fully operational and connected to the German grid, Wikinger supplies renewable energy to 350,000 homes. This helps displace almost 600,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, according to Iberdrola.



Iberdrola's chairman, Ignacio Galan, said that the wind farm represented a new step in the company's commitment to supplying reliable, efficient and clean electricity.



"We will continue to champion offshore wind technology since it enables us to drive the energy transition to a sustainable, low carbon economy," he added.



Going forward, Iberdrola is set to have a significant presence in the German electricity sector. In addition to Wikinger, the business is to construct two other wind farms in the Baltic Sea: the 476 MW Baltic Eagle and the 10 MW Wikinger Sud.



The three wind farms will have a combined capacity of 836 MW and will form what Iberdrola described as the "largest offshore wind complex in the Baltic Sea."