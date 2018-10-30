Watch Steve Jobs explain the iPhone in 2007 CNBC interview   

Just after his famous keynote address in 2007, Steve Jobs sat down with CNBC to explain Apple's new product, the iPhone:

"I think the iPhone may really change the whole phone industry. And I think give us something that's vastly more powerful, in terms of making phone calls and keeping all your contacts on it, having the best iPod we've ever made fully integrated into it, and having the internet in your pocket with a real browser and real email, and the best implementation of Google Maps on the planet. Having all this stuff in your pocket and yet having it be 10 times easier to use. I think this is where the world's going."

