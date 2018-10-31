Asia stocks tepid in final day of rough October

Stocks in Asia posted mixed results in the early hours of Wednesday trade, marking a tepid conclusion to what's been a brutal October for shares.

South Korea's Kospi was slightly lower in early trade, with shares of heavyweight Samsung Electronics rising 1.53 percent. The stock's move came on the back of the release of a record quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 was slightly higher in the morning as the energy sector advanced 1.04 percent and materials fell 0.51 percent.

The heavily weighted financial subindex rose 0.85 percent with the shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks seeing gains. Among those, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) rose 1.4 percent after earlier reporting a 5 percent decline in full-year cash profit.

"In general the market is just more cautious," ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday following the earnings release. "It's also a lot more competitive."

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.72 percent in early trade, while the Topix gained 0.73 percent.

China is set to release figures for an important economic indicator later today: The country's official Purchasing Managers' Index is out at 9 a.m. HK/SIN.