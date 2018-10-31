European markets seen higher after a rebound on Wall Street 

Stocks in Europe are poised to open higher on Wednesday morning as investors wait for further corporate earnings.

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 75 points at 7,095; the DAX is expected to open higher by 111 points at 11,398; and the CAC 40 in France is set to start up by 46 points at 5,024; according to IG data.

Asian shares traded mostly higher on the back of a rebound on Wall Street. U.S. stocks eased some of the steep losses seen in October thanks to strong performances in communications, energy and material stocks.

Back in Europe, the trading session will follow further earnings reports. Dialog Semiconductor, Airbus, Santander, Standard Chartered and Next are among the companies reporting Wednesday.

In terms of data, there will be inflation and unemployment numbers out in the euro zone at 10 a.m. London time.

In the meantime, investors will keep monitoring developments between Brussels and Rome. The European Commission told Italy on Tuesday that its large debt pile is a concern for the entire region.