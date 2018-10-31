'Red Dead Redemption 2' smashes opening weekend records, Take-Two stock skyrockets

The latest blockbuster video game just made entertainment history on its opening weekend, its publisher said Tuesday.

Rockstar Games' "Red Dead Redemption 2" skyrocketed to a $725 million worldwide retail consumer sales during its first three days. The studio's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, said in a release that the game had achieved "the single-biggest opening weekend in the history of entertainment."

The number eclipses even the highest opening weekend in box office history: Disney's "Avengers: Infinity War" grossed more than $640 million in its first weekend on the big screen, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Following the announcement, shares of Take-Two Interactive soared by 11 percent on Tuesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch had previously reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock in August, predicting strong sales for "Red Dead Redemption 2."