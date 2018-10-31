Stock market faces more potential turbulence in November as G-20 summit, elections loom

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Oct. 23 that President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will meet at the upcoming G-20 summit in Buenos Aires.

The meeting between the two leaders comes as the two largest economies engage in a heated trade spat. The U.S. has slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods. China has retaliated with levies of its own on U.S. goods. Investors have feared for most of the year that a protracted trade spat will lead to slower economic growth and diminishing profits for companies.

"The big risk is still with trade and China," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, noting the market has not fully priced in the possibility of a protracted trade war with China. "Investors are optimistic still. Most of them believe cooler heads will prevail."

These tariffs have led companies to rethink their deal-making and supply-chain strategies moving forward, according to an EY survey released last week. The survey, which polled 500 top executives, found that 84 percent of U.S. companies are reviewing or have already made changes to their strategies. Meanwhile, 72 percent of companies plan to offset the rising costs of tariffs by raising prices.

The two countries have been at a stalemate for months, with no formal trade negotiations taking place since late summer.