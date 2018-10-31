Uber loses appeal against landmark UK workers' rights ruling

Uber lost an appeal against a landmark 2016 ruling that the ride-hailing firm should treat its U.K. drivers as workers entitled to benefits like a minimum wage and holiday pay.

A judge at the U.K.'s Court of Appeal, the second-highest court in the land, ruled in favor of Uber drivers James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam, who in 2016 argued at an employment tribunal that they were employees working for the company, rather than self-employed.

Uber argues that its drivers should be treated as self-employed — much in the same way that most traditional taxi drivers are — rather than workers directly employed by the company.

It says it should be treated more like an agency that connects drivers with passengers. According to the company, this arrangement provides more flexibility for its drivers, allowing them to work on their own terms.

The firm faced off in court with the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB), a labor union representing drivers Farrar and Aslam.

Uber and the IWGB were not immediately available for comment on the Court of Appeal decision when contacted by CNBC.

The embattled firm has navigated through a number of legal challenges and regulatory disputes in various countries. Last year, for instance, the European Court of Justice, the European Union's highest court, ruled that the firm should be considered a transportation company — instead of a digital services firm — meaning that it should be subject to the bloc's transport regulations.

Wednesday's ruling will be seen as a significant challenge for the so-called gig economy, where people work for companies on a freelance basis without fixed contracts.

It follows a case that was concluded in June, when U.K. firm Pimlico Plumbers lost an appeal at the U.K. Supreme Court — the highest in the legal system — against a ruling that one of its self-employed plumbers should be considered a worker, and therefore entitled to employment rights like holiday and sick pay.

Being self-employed in Britain entitles people to fewer benefits than those who are hired directly by companies. Freelancers and independent contractors are granted basic health and safety protections, but not a minimum wage, holiday pay or breaks.