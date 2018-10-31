US Treasury yields move higher as investors await economic data

At around 5:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 3.3900 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.1473 percent.

Market sentiment has been hit by a confluence of factors in recent weeks, ranging from intensifying global trade tensions, worries about economic growth, rising U.S. interest rates and company earnings.

On the data front, ADP employment figures for October are scheduled to be released at around 8:15 a.m. ET. Investors are likely to keep an eye out for third-quarter employment cost index data at 8:30 a.m., before Chicago PMI data for October is released later in the session.

There are no U.S. Treasury auctions scheduled on Wednesday.

In oil markets, crude futures rebounded from the previous session as energy markets braced for the imposition of U.S. sanctions against Iran next week.

Brent crude traded at around $76.52 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up 0.8 percent, while U.S. crude was around $66.64 a barrel, around 0.7 percent higher.