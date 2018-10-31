A quarter of Wingstop's revenue comes from digital—here's where the CEO sees it going next   

Following in the path of the tech-savvy Domino's Pizza, fast-casual chain Wingstop is turning its focus to digital as customers become increasingly familiar with its web-based platforms, Wingstop CEO Charlie Morrison told CNBC on Wednesday.

"Today, … 25 percent of our revenue comes from digital," Morrison said in an exclusive interview with "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer.

With Wingstop's plans to launch delivery across its restaurant base, build its own customer-facing website and mobile app, and start using natural voice recognition to streamline ordering, that percentage could soon grow, the CEO said.

"What we see is the opportunity to digitize every transaction in Wingstop, no matter if you call, if you come in or you use our web applications," Morrison told Cramer. "We think we have that opportunity well into the future."

Wingstop, which partners with DoorDash on delivery, has been testing its ordering-and-delivery systems for over a year and plans to launch in Los Angeles in November, followed by a roll-out in Houston.

"Through 2019, we're going to continue to advance delivery to about 80 percent of our restaurant base by the end of the year," Morrison said.

Wingstop has been growing same-store sales, a key metric for restaurants and retailers, for 14 consecutive years. The company just opened its first restaurant in London, marking the wing chain's tenth country in its international expansion.

"We're going to continue to add two to three countries every other year, build that foundation with solid infrastructure behind it so that we can continue to grow a long time into the future," the CEO told Cramer.

Wingstop's stock closed 0.06 percent lower on Wednesday at $62.62 a share. Since the company went public in 2015, it has generated shareholder returns of over 200 percent.