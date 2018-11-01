Apple briefly falls below $1 trillion market value 

Apple briefly fell below its $1 trillion market cap after hours on Thursday after reporting its fourth quarter earnings.

The stock was down on weak guidance and slipped even further after the company reported it would no longer report iPhone, iPad and Mac unit sales. It bounced around after hours, remaining below the $1 trillion market cap for several minutes before emerging just above the threshold.

Apple made history in August when it became the first U.S. public company to reach the $1 trillion market cap. But could slip even further below that market cap tomorrow when the company files a new share count.