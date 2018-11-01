Tech

Apple briefly falls below $1 trillion market value 

  • Apple briefly fell below its $1 trillion market cap on earnings Thursday.
  • The company made history in August when it became the first U.S. public company to hit the $1 trillion market cap mark.
  • The stock slipped after hours on weak guidance and its announcement that it will no longer disclose iPhone, iPad and Mac unit sales.
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple briefly fell below its $1 trillion market cap after hours on Thursday after reporting its fourth quarter earnings.

The stock was down on weak guidance and slipped even further after the company reported it would no longer report iPhone, iPad and Mac unit sales. It bounced around after hours, remaining below the $1 trillion market cap for several minutes before emerging just above the threshold.

Apple made history in August when it became the first U.S. public company to reach the $1 trillion market cap. But could slip even further below that market cap tomorrow when the company files a new share count.

Apple will no longer give unit sales figures in future reports
Apple will no longer give unit sales figures in future reports   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...