Bank of England cuts inflation and growth forecasts, holds rates steady

The Bank of England kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged, the central bank announced Thursday.

The BOE rate-setters voted unanimously to hold rates at 0.75 percent. In August this year, bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points — its second time since the financial crisis.

The central bank also published new economic forecasts. Ahead of the release, analysts said that increases in growth forecasts could potentially be seen as a hawkish move.

Sterling jumped against the dollar on Thursday. Prior to the announcement, sterling stood at $1.28, more than one percent higher against the dollar, after reports suggested that both the EU and the U.K. reached an agreement on financial services.

