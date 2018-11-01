Brexit could cause 'serious damage' for foreign investment into the UK, new study says

Foreign investment into the U.K. has fallen by 19 percent since the Brexit vote in 2016, a new study has found.

Published Thursday, the report by the University of Sussex's U.K. Trade Policy Observatory showed that overseas investment has continuously declined since its peak in 2015. It has been the longest continuous decline for the U.K. since foreign direct investment (FDI) records began in 2003, it said. FDI is defined as overseas investments into new or existing projects, where the foreign investor secures a majority-ownership.

While the world economy remained resilient last year, the U.K. lost an estimated $1.5 billion in foreign capital investment, the report said. In 2017, the U.K. saw a 10 percent reduction in FDI projects.