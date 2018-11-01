CNBC DIGITAL HITS HISTORIC HIGHS IN OCTOBER

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., November 1, 2018 – CNBC Digital delivered its largest number of unique visitors in October, nearly tripling its audience from two years ago. October also marked its 25th consecutive month of double-digit year-over-year unique visitor growth*.

"With markets in turmoil, people turned to CNBC Digital's markets coverage to understand what was happening," said Jay Yarow, Senior Vice President and Executive Editor, CNBC Digital. "The market uncertainty fueled our big month. It reinforces what we know about investors, business leaders and the world at large – they rely heavily on CNBC to provide them with the latest news and information so they can make smart financial decisions."

The month also saw multiple site verticals reaching all-time highs. According to Adobe Analytics, Make It was the top performing section, up 67% year-over-year, and had the largest audience for a section ever. Personal Finance also had its best month ever, up 266% year-over-year. Politics reached a record number, growing 136% year-over-year. Additionally, the site's Markets section had its best month since February, up 114% year-over-year*.

CNBC Digital also broke records for video starts on both Apple News, up 234% year-over-year, and CNBC's OTT platforms, up 142% year-over-year. In addition, YouTube video starts were up 139% year-over-year and reached multiple channel records*.

*Source: Adobe Analytics; Apple News; YouTube Analytics; October 1-31, 2016, 2018

