Cramer's lightning round: The key level for buying Colgate-Palmolive's struggling stock

Colgate-Palmolive Co.: "Colgate did not have a good quarter and there were a lot of people who downgraded it. But I'm going to wait. At 3.5 percent [yield] is where I would buy this and not before then, because you have stocks like IFF and Estee Lauder that are really crushing it. Church & Dwight, too. So we've got to go with the good ones and not the ones that are, right now, out of favor."

Biogen: "I like the management team; I don't like the hype involving the drug for Alzheimer's. It puts a little too much pressure on the stock."

Covanta: "I like a 6 percent yield. We've had them on air. I think it's a safe yield. People don't want to own the stock right now. Why? Because interest rates are going higher. So understand that's the tide that you're swimming against."

Cypress Semiconductor Co.: "This is ridiculous at this point that this stock is down with a 3 percent yield. It reminds me of IDTI. You know, everyone got sick of IDTI and then what happens? It got a takeover bid."

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.: "Because oil went down, Carrizo went down. There really is not much more to it because, boy, I'll tell you that I think [CEO] Chip Johnson's done remarkable work there. He's expanded at the right time, he's got a better balance sheet than people realize, but the group does not want to go higher because oil is now plummeting."

Allstate Corp.: "Look, a miss is a miss is a miss. They did miss the quarter really badly, and even though the combined ratio was actually a little better than I thought, you can't touch it. You can't touch it."

Blackstone Group: "I like Blackstone very much. I think it's been terrific. It's one of the better-performing stocks. We have recommended it, really, forever. I don't know [CEO] Steve Schwarzman, but he does a very, very good job."

Match Group: "I don't know the service, but the stock is really inexpensive and it's doing a remarkable job and I am a buyer of the stock. Of the stock!"

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.: "If we're going to do wireless network, high-performance radios and stuff, there are so many others that I'd rather have you be in. That one is way too controversial for me. I'm not kidding. That's too controversial."