Credit Suisse third-quarter profit jumps 74 percent but miss estimates on market volatility

Credit Suisse reported lower-than-expected net income results for the third quarter of the year, after a challenging summer and increased volatility in emerging markets.

Net income stood at 424 million Swiss francs, a 74 percent increase from a year ago. However, the numbers missed analysts' forecast of 449 million Swiss francs, according to data from Reuters.

Credit Suisse had reported a net income of 244 million Swiss francs in the third quarter of 2017. Shares in Switzerland's second-largest bank are down by more than 24 percent since the start of the year.

Here are some of the key highlights of the third quarter:

Net revenues hit 4.8 billion Swiss francs versus 4.9 billion Swiss francs a year ago.

Total operating expenses stood at 4.1 billion Swiss francs versus 4.5 billion Swiss francs a year ago.

CET 1 ratio of 12.9 percent versus 14 percent a year ago.

"The third quarter, with much more challenging conditions and lower levels of client activity, allowed us to demonstrate the resilience of our new operating model as we delivered our best third quarter of adjusted profit since 2014," Tidjane Thiam, chief executive officer of Credit Suisse, said in a statement Thursday.

"The environment was challenging this summer," Thiam also said, explaining that apart from the usual seasonal slowdown, increased volatility in emerging markets and in some emerging market currencies led to a drop in client activity.

Out of the bank's three main divisions, wealth management continued to deliver the biggest income to the bank. Adjusted income before taxes stood at 411 million Swiss francs from 382 million Swiss francs a year ago.