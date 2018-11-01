Kohl's is sweetening its rewards program this holiday season

Kohl's this holiday season will rely on more perks to lure shoppers into stores.

It will be a challenge for the retailer to top last year, when same-store sales climbed nearly 7 percent, making it Kohl's best holiday quarter ever, CMO Greg Revelle said Thursday during an event with the media. But he said the retailer is expecting to benefit from a slew of rival retailers like Bon-Ton filing for bankruptcy and shutting stores.

As part of its strategy, Kohl's said it will be giving back more of its "Kohl's Cash" than ever before, including a pre-Black Friday event Thursday where shoppers can get $15 to use at the store through the loyalty program for every $50 spent. The same deal will run again from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, according to Kohl's, and again on Cyber Monday. Shoppers are able to later redeem "Kohl's Cash" in stores and online on specific dates.

On Thanksgiving, the retailer will open its doors at 5 p.m. this year, matching its hours for last year. Rivals Target and Macy's have both also already said they plan to open at 5 p.m. that day.

Like many retailers including Walmart and Target, Kohl's also said it's making it easier for shoppers to navigate its stores during peak traffic this holiday season and will be handing out maps to customers as they come inside, highlighting where big-ticket items sit and where they can find certain Black Friday deals.

In some stores, Kohl's said it will be testing new technology like pick-up lockers (similar to Amazon lockers), self checkout and a new mobile checkout option — where employees in the aisles use an iPad to scan items and ring a customer up right away, allowing shoppers to avoid long lines. Other retailers, including Walmart and Target, are also touting this option as well.